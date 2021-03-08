Global Debit Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

All news

Although debit card issuance was heavily impacted by the lockdown to slow the spread of the pandemic in China in early 2020, it has since been recovering quickly with the reopening of the economy. In the first quarter of 2020, one of most obvious COVID-19 impacts on debit cards was reduced circulation of new cards, as almost all bank outlets closed during the lockdown period. In February, in particular, the circulation of personal debit cards slumped compared to the same period a year earlier. H…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

