Global Debit Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The number of debit cards has continued to rise in 2020 due to new account holders during the first quarter of the year and residents opening new bank accounts in other banks as they look for better card products and more flexible banking products and services. The COVID-19 relief programme and flexible repayment schemes on loans and balance transfers have led to better credit products. In addition, family members have opted for supplementary debit cards for family members to avoid using cash, a…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594260-debit-cards-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-additives-colors-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laser-doppler-vibrometer-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gynecological-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-triacetin-123-propanetriol-triacetate-cas-102-76-1-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in number of debit cards

Digital banking products prove increasingly popular

Visa playing important role in driving digitalisation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Expat exodus could have a negative impact on debit cards

Continued shift to contactless debit cards

Supplementary cards making debit cards important to the unbanked population

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105