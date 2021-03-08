All news

Global Debit Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The use of cash as a payment method has been in decline for many years in Canada, and the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating this, with steep double-digit falls in cash transaction value expected in 2020. The closure of many retail outlets is severely limiting the opportunities to use cash during the periods of lockdown, and even when shopping for essential goods, many consumers have avoided using cash in order to minimise contact with paper money and coins and maintain social distancing.

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Canada report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Steep declines in the use of cash during the COVID-19 epidemic
Payments Canada Rule E5 supports future growth of debit card transactions
Use of debit cards popular within e-commerce
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A rapid return to growth for debit card transactions
Interac Debit to become increasingly popular
Banks to continue to invest in reducing fraud
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

….continued

