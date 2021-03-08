All news

Global Delta Sport doo in Retailing (Serbia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Delta Sport is the exclusive distributor and/or the main franchise partner for the famous UK-based fashion brand New Look, the Canadian footwear retail brand Aldo, Spanish apparel specialist retailer Mango and the Italian retail brand Yamamay. Therefore the company’s strategic direction involves establishing a dominant position in the retailing of apparel and fashion accessories by signing franchise agreements with world-famous retail brands.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

