Global Dirsamex SA de CV in Retailing (Mexico) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Dirsamex SA de CV, the owner of the Jafra brand, is a beauty and personal care direct seller that has more than 465,000 sales representatives in Mexico. According to the annual report of Vorwerk & Co KG’s, the global owner of the company, the Jafra’s Mexican operation is by far the biggest at global level. The company plans to continue pursuing high volume sales through low-priced and mid-priced products, with innovation set to continue playing a vitally important role in the company’s developme…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

DIRSAMEX SA DE CV IN RETAILING (MEXICO)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 1 Dirsamex SA de CV: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning

….CONTINUED

