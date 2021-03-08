Global Drinking Milk Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Demand for small packages used for children’s lunchboxes, such as Milo 200ml UHT carton boxes, is expected to dramatically decrease in 2020, as schools closed due to COVID-19. Milo is a well-known brand by Nestlé Perú and in 2018 the player launched Milo RTD in flavoured milk drinks in 165ml UHT carton containers. It built a production

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264280-drinking-milk-products-in-peru

plant for UHT flavoured milk drinks in the country and is expected to introduce more RTD beverages in a variety of categories. The company promotes the brand as c…

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/disposable-anesthesia-mask-market-2021-global-growth-opportunities-consumption-revenue-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microbial-agricultural-inoculants-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-film-high-frequency-inductors-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-confectioneries-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Drinking Milk Products in Peru

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decrease in sales of small drinking milk products as consumers spend more time at home

Boom in other milk alternatives linked to healthy image and rise in veganism and lactose intolerance

Gloria maintains strong lead with a diverse, high-quality portfolio

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Full fat shelf stable milk set to recover shares as consumers return to traditional preferences

Growth expected for other milk alternatives with health an increasing concern for consumers

Consumers seek added nutritional value, especially in children’s products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105