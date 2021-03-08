Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

After seeing solid retail current value growth in 2019, edible oils is expected to see an even stronger increase in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown restrictions in 2020 resulted in more
time spent at home, which in turn increased consumers’ opportunities to cook, therefore boosting the sales of edible oils. In fact, there was some initial stockpiling behaviour at the onset of the pandemic as consumers worried about shortages and were eager to stock up to prevent further trips to…
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key
factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Edible Oils in Dominican Republic
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Edible oils benefits from consumers having more time to cook at home in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions
Healthier alternative olive oil continues to grow in 2020
Mercasid remains the dominant player in edible oils in 2020, while other companies use social media to boost demand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A return to normal daily lives will dampen the growth of edible oils in 2021
Increasing private label presence expected in olive oil over the forecast period
Strong frying culture supports growth of other edible oils, especially coconut oil
CATEGORY DATA
