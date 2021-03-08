Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

After seeing solid retail current value growth in 2019, edible oils is expected to see an even stronger increase in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown restrictions in 2020 resulted in more

time spent at home, which in turn increased consumers’ opportunities to cook, therefore boosting the sales of edible oils. In fact, there was some initial stockpiling behaviour at the onset of the pandemic as consumers worried about shortages and were eager to stock up to prevent further trips to…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key

factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

