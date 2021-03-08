Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Edible oils will record robust growth in retail volume sales for 2020 as a whole. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Argentinians have been spending most of their time at home due to lockdown measures, social distancing and a dramatic rise in the incidence of remote working. As a result, consumers have been cooking for themselves more often instead of eating out. Edible oils is among the packaged food categories that has benefited most from this trend, as these products are consi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051910-edible-oils-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pediatric-cannulas-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-non-agriculture-smart-irrigation-controllers-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3-nitrochlorobenzene-1-chloro-3-nitrobenzene-mncb-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts retail demand but causes steep decline in foodservice sales

Panic buying and stockpiling bolster growth in retail volume sales of edible oils

Aceitera General Deheza maintains overall lead as private label lines gain ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail and foodservice demand will stabilise as epidemiological conditions improve

Threat of bankruptcy still looms over Molino Cañuelas

Fallout of COVID-19 will continue to shape distribution trends

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105