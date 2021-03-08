All news

Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Foodservice volume sales of edible oils are being severely dented by the impact of COVID-19-related restrictions but, in contrast, retail value sales of edible oils are set to post strong rates of growth in 2020. In large part, that growth is a result of the spike in demand recorded in the early months of 2020 as consumers, preparing for the pandemic-related lockdown, stockpiled easily storable edible oils, realising that they would be consuming more meals at home, using edible oils to add flavo…

 

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail value sales of edible oils spike in 2020 as consumers prepare more meals at home due to COVID-19
Rapeseed oil to post strong double-digit value sales growth in 2020
With strong stable of brands, Vereinigte Fettwarenindustrie maintains leadership in edible oils in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Value sales of edible oils to dip in 2021 but then bounce back for remainder of forecast period
Popularity of private label products expected to continue over the forecast period
Growth in popularity of rapeseed oil expected to continue to grow over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

All news

