Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

During 2020, edible oils will grow sales in Azerbaijan at a higher rate than in the previous year. This will in large part be due to the home seclusion trend, which led consumers to prepare and cook food at home more than usual. Whereas in the previous year olive oil saw the highest current value growth, in 2020 it is anticipated that sunflower will see the highest current value growth. The economic slowdown will lead consumers to opt for sunflower oil rather than olive oil because of the lower…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion boosts edible oil consumption
Economic slowdown temporarily affects growth in olive oil due to cost concerns
Baku Yag & Gida Senaye ASC maintains lead thanks to strong relationships with modern grocery retailers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Domestic players are expected to dominate in the forecast period as international brands feel the squeeze on imports
Due to their lower average unit price, demand for oil mixes is anticipated to grow
The strengthening of modern retailing is expected to help drive growth of edible oils
