Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2020, sunflower oil remained by far the biggest product within edible oils, and continued to see strong growth in both retail volume and current retail value terms. Belarusians view sunflower oil as an essential product and consume it daily for cooking, frying and in salads. It is perceived as a healthy option in line with the healthy lifestyle trend. Sunflower oil has become saturated with wide shelf space and a large number of brands. Ubiquity allows consumers to purchase sunflower oil regu…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sunflower oil remains dominant in 2020 as an essential component of Belarusians’ diets
The assortment of edible oils widens in 2020, in line with the healthy living trend
Imports of edible oils dominate in Belarus, with wide availability
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Olive oil will see strong growth into forecast period despite high prices due to the health trend
Unit price will remain important for attracting consumers into forecast period
Private label products offer reasonable prices and will continue to have good shelf placement into forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

