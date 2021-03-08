All news

Global Edible Oils Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 will have a positive effect on retail current value sales of edible oils in Switzerland during 2020, with growth reaching its highest rate in more than a decade. During the spring lockdown, restaurants and cafés, as well as educational institutions, were closed, so consumers

spent more time at home, which led to a shift in demand for edible oils from the foodservice channel to retail. There was also a degree of stockpiling, as edible oils are a kitchen essential, and some consumers fear…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online

information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 will boost growth in retail current value sales by shifting demand from foodservice to retail
Health and wellness trend drives premiumisation, particularly in olive oil
Private label remains dominant
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increasingly health conscious and more discerning consumers will continue to drive strong retail current value sales growth
Rapeseed oil will continue to outperform sunflower oil
Discounters, specialists and e-commerce will pose a growing threat to supermarkets
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

  ….continued

