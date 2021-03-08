Global Edible Oils Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a major impact on shopping for packaged food, including edible oils, in Italy in 2020. The government’s strategy to cope with the pandemic included the closure of foodservice establishments, while essential retail channels like modern grocery retailers and chemists/pharmacies remained open. As a result, foodservice sales have fallen steeply. While the retail channel has absorbed much of the decline in foodservice, the total volume sales performance is expected to b…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051942-edible-oils-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-military-helicopter-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-amorphous-alloy-transformers-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fluidized-bed-concentrator-fbc-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enterprise-mobility-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Italy

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) leads to collapse in foodservice sales, while home seclusion and health awareness support home-cooking and sales of healthier oil types

Stockpiling of healthier edible oil types oil sees spike in retail volume and value growth during the pandemic

Monini and Bertolli benefit from the strong demand for high-quality products to consolidate leading brand positions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume over value growth anticipated as growing competition exerts downward pressure on unit prices of olive oil

Growing preference for perceived essentials set to boost the demand for olive oil, sunflower oil and “other” edible oil over less familiar or desired types

“Other” edible oil players look to create interest with new oil blends, certification and higher and clearer nutritional values

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105