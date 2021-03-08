Global Edible Oils Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

With consumption shifting from foodservice to at-home, edible oils is anticipated to see higher retail current value and volume growth rate than in the previous year. In the first quarter of 2020, in the early stages of the lockdown, Slovakian consumers continued to opt for more

premium edible oils, a tendency observed during the review period. As the lockdown went on into the second quarter of the year and people suffered job loss or had to go on sick leave, they became more price sensitive and…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

At-home consumption during quarantine boosts sales of edible oils in 2020

Demand for olive oil is underpinned by the growing health trend

Palma continues to lead edible oils in 2020 thanks to new product introductions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Locally produced and locally sourced for edible oils are set to gain in value share thanks to consumer interest and government support

The health trend is anticipated to sustain olive oil and other edible oils sales

Price promotions are to play an important role in edible oils due to the economic crisis

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

