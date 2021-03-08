All news

Global Edible Oils Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Edible Oils Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail sales of edible oils are set to see a dramatic leap in growth in 2020 in both volume and current value terms. The direct cause of this is the Colombian government’s response to the COVID-19 virus. On 17 March, President Iván Duque declared a state of emergency, followed by the announcement of 19-day nationwide quarantine,

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051922-edible-oils-in-colombia

starting on 24 March. The country has been under varying degrees of lockdown ever since, with consumers working from home where possible, the closure of non-essential re…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-tire-and-wheel-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-live-platform-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-automation-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Colombia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 regulation boosts sales of edible oils as more consumers pushed into eating at home
Consumers looking to spend less, trade down as economic effects of virus bite
Health trends strengthen as virus concerns and awareness strengthen
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Shift to e-commerce likely to lift retail volume sales
Premiumisation trends set to see wider product ranges
Polarised edible oils still needs to keep full range of consumer on board
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

  ….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials Market 2021 Analysis & Forecast To 2026 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation | CPN, Kewpie, Shiseido, Novozymes

reporthive

“Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials Industry: with growing significant CAGR during 2021-2026 Trending Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials Market 2021: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Chicago, United States ,The report entitled Global Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 released by Report Hive Research comprises an assessment of the market which provides the real-time […]
All news News

Adult Vaccines Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Biggest Opportunity of 2028

ajay

“The Adult Vaccines Market report analyzes the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the key industry players and the market as a whole are going to face. The report also provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It offers accurate assessment of the market size of different segments with the […]
All news

Technology Business Management Software Market Size, Growth, Trends, SWOT Analysis, By Top Players- Apptio BMC HarmonyPSA vRealize Business UMT360 Ansarada Key Types On-Premise Cloud-Based Key End-Use SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) Large Enterprise

anita

“The Global Technology Business Management Software Market report offers users the detailed study of the market and its main aspects. The study on Global Technology Business Management Software Market, offers profound understandings about the Global Technology Business Management Software Market covering all the essential aspects of the market. It consists of the detailed study of […]