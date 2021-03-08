Global Edible Oils Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail sales of edible oils are set to see a dramatic leap in growth in 2020 in both volume and current value terms. The direct cause of this is the Colombian government’s response to the COVID-19 virus. On 17 March, President Iván Duque declared a state of emergency, followed by the announcement of 19-day nationwide quarantine,

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051922-edible-oils-in-colombia

starting on 24 March. The country has been under varying degrees of lockdown ever since, with consumers working from home where possible, the closure of non-essential re…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-tire-and-wheel-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-live-platform-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-automation-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Colombia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 regulation boosts sales of edible oils as more consumers pushed into eating at home

Consumers looking to spend less, trade down as economic effects of virus bite

Health trends strengthen as virus concerns and awareness strengthen

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Shift to e-commerce likely to lift retail volume sales

Premiumisation trends set to see wider product ranges

Polarised edible oils still needs to keep full range of consumer on board

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105