Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

In 2020, other edible oil is expected to demonstrate the fastest retail volume growth, albeit from a low base, thanks to the expansion of the category in Estonia through a number of new product launches. There

are, for example, new types of other edible oil available that are produced from linseed, grape seed, and pumpkin seed, which appeals to the more adventurous tastes of consumers in Estonia. These products are versatile and there are options that can be used in cooking, baking or deep fat f…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Estonia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Other edible oil to lead volume growth in category as consumers embrace wider range of edible oils
Decline in category due to poor performance of sunflower oil and rapeseed oil
Small players are standing up to large multinationals with niche products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Other edible oil to perform well as offering looks set to diversify over the forecast period
Soy and corn oil expected to grow as health benefits become more well known in Estonia
E-commerce is ready to expand in the coming years, driven by changing buying habits established in lockdown
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

  ….continued

