Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

The Covid-19 lockdown in France led to more home cooking as consumers were forced to eat at home and, as a result, edible oil consumption is set to increase in 2020. Most takeaway and delivery options were closed for at least the first month of lockdown in France,

meaning that consumer foodservice volumes decreased sharply during this time. Across edible oils, rapeseed oil is set to enjoy good growth in consumption in 2020 as many consumers look to this inexpensive oil in order to save money giv…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in France
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
An increase in home cooking during the lockdown periods drives growth in edible oils
Sunflower remains the most popular edible oil, whilst organic drives growth in olive oil
Palm oil continues to decline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The strong growth of 2020 will not be maintained
Companies continue to invest in organic olive oil
French consumers place increasing trust in domestic products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

