Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

Edible oils will see the most drastic decline of foodservice sales within cooking ingredients and meals in Hong Kong in 2020 as consumers stay home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Foodservice has experienced much decreased demand in general, causing all different types of oil to

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051936-edible-oils-in-hong-kong-china

suffer to a similar extent. Soy oil has been the most extensively used foodservice oil in various foodservice genres due to its high cost-performance value (namely, it has a low cost and high boiling point). Lower-priced r…

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nibp-multi-parameter-monitors-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02-01754740378065421

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-moonstone-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orthopedic-braces-and-support-systems-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Drastic decrease in foodservice sales of edible oils due to consumers staying at home

Minimal retail growth of oil despite consumers spending more time at home

Edible oil player positions remain stable, price remains key factor

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

High smoke point expected to be promoted as a key selling point

Spray packaging trend set to continue due to healthiness and convenience

Increased competition expected for olive oil due to appeal of alternate products and growing number of imported brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105