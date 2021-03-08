Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in home cooking, with people staying at home to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus even when restaurants have been open. Moreover, when open, many restaurants have been subject to restrictions including

reduced working hours and seating capacities, leading to a shift towards serving consumers through delivery services such as UberEats. The increasing prevalence of home cooking has provided a significant boost to demand for edible oils.

Euromonitor International's Edible Oils in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in home cooking boosts demand

Health remains a key influence even as economic uncertainty affects demand

Leader under increasing competitive pressure

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued trend towards cheaper versions of preferred oils

Limited potential to tap into increase in working from home

Authentic home cooking, health and flavour to shape demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

