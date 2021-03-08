All news

Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

Olive oil will continue to see dynamic current value growth in 2020 as it continues to develop at a faster pace than other categories of edible oils. As consumers ate less outside and engaged in fewer leisure and travel activities due to COVID-19 restrictions, a tendency towards “everyday luxuries” increased. This benefitted olive oil, which has a wide assortment of premium private label ranges, such as Änglamark and Go Eco, and a relatively high unit price. Sunflower oil will see the second mos…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Norway
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Premiumisation contributing to dynamic olive oil growth
Record volume growth for edible oils due to increase in home cooking
Private label continues to dominate as consumers see little added value from brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Retail volume for edible oils set to slow as consumers revert to pre-COVID-19 behaviours
Olive oil set to continue lead with widening assortment available
Premium private label set to attract consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

  ….continued

All news

