Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

Edible oils has always been popular in Bolivia and after seeing consistent growth over the review period will record noticeably higher current value growth rates in 2020 due to the pandemic. In fact, edible oil has been one of the most purchased food products in Bolivia since the outbreak of COVID-19, given its disposition as an essential food item. Between 22 March and 1 June, the country was under a strict lockdown which saw many of its residents obliged to stay at home. Consequently, consumpt…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Edible Oils in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased consumption and stockpiling lead to improved growth

Alicorp acquires Industrias de Aceite and ADM to create Industrias de Aceite SA

Olive oil remains a popular, healthy alternative amongst high income consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dwindling economy impacts consumption habits in 2021

Traditional fried food and fast food drives growth post pandemic

Smuggled edible oils pose a threat for growth over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

 

