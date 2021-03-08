Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 is expected to cause a surge in demand in edible oils in the first half of 2020 as consumers stockpile key cooking ingredients with long shelf lives in order to prepare for future uncertainty and reduce the frequency of shopping. As edible oils are long lasting products,

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051961-edible-oils-in-serbia

many consumers chose to stock up on products in this category shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Serbia. As such, volume sales are expected to reach twice that of the usual monthly rate for March and April 2020.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-whey-protein-powder-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frame-filter-press-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-screener-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-roofing-sandwich-panels-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Serbia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 increases demand for edible oils as consumers spend more time at home as consumers opt for cheaper edible oils

Category leader Dijamant features COVID-19 in advertising to increase visibility in Serbia

Growing popularity of olive oil supported by heavy marketing and promotions as private label enters the mix

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Olive oil will continue to attract customers as spending power and taste for Italian cuisine increases

Sunflower oil to remain dominant in edible oils despite mounting pressure from healthier olive oil

Serbians to maintain traditional habits, limiting the impact of diversification in the category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105