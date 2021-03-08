Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

Retail sales of olive oil increased significantly in the Netherlands after the lockdown in the middle of March. This follows the trend observed in most staple packaged food items. As demand from restaurants and

other foodservice outlets fell drastically, consumption shifted rapidly from out-of-home consumption to at-home consumption. In 2020 we anticipate an overall strong growth in olive oil consumption in retail current value terms.

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home consumption during lockdown drives an overall growth in olive oil consumption

Stockpiling did not reveal changes to consumer preferences

Palm oil disappearing as unethical production becomes obsolete

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mid-priced brands to be squeezed by downtrading and premiumisation

E-commerce to benefit from growing demand for convenience

Healthier edible oils to stay in demand after the periods of lockdown

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

