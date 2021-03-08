All news

Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 will provide a significant boost to retail current value sales of edible oils during 2020, with growth set to reach its highest level in almost a decade. Edible oils were one of the first items on the shopping lists of local consumers when they began to stockpile

essential foodstuffs during the early days of the pandemic. However, this surge in volume sales soon began to peter out, as many consumers realised it would take them a long time to consume what they had bought. The fact that c…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Croatia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 stockpiling and restaurant closures help push retail current value sales growth in edible oils to a nine-year high
Sunflower oil makes a comeback, as the pandemic makes consumers more price sensitive
Lacking the resources to fund new product development, leader Zvijezda dd gets create with its marketing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and wellness and gourmet trends will continue to drive strong growth in demand for olive oil
Small manufacturers will exploit online marketing to gain value share
Grocery retailers could re-energise their lacklustre private label offer
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

