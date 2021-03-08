Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2021

Edible oils will perform well in 2020 overall in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. All product areas are anticipated to see increased current value sales, Prior to the pandemic, edible oils was
performing well given that it is a staple food item that it used in many households. Due to the government-imposed restrictions that were implemented from 17 March 2020, consumers were obliged to stay at home which meant more food was being prepared and eaten at home. In turn, the consumption of fried…
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Edible Oils in Ecuador
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increased home-cooking benefits edible oils during home confinement
La Fabril dominates with innovative ideas to attract consumers during lockdown
Low-income consumers favour palm oil and sunflower oil despite the health concerns
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic repercussions limits growth over the forecast period
Health and wellness trend opens up the possibility for players to explore other edible oils
Olive oil continues to grow in popularity thanks to increased awareness
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
….continued
