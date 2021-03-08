Global Ediscovery Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2024

Assessment of the Global Global Ediscovery Market

The recent study on the Global Ediscovery market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Global Ediscovery market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Global Ediscovery market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Global Ediscovery market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Global Ediscovery market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Global Ediscovery market.

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Global Ediscovery market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Global Ediscovery market across different geographies such as:

The adoption pattern of the Global Ediscovery across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global eDiscovery market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment andinstallation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

E-discovery is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

In order to satisfy e-discovery obligations, organizations should be fully aware of their current and reasonably anticipated information retention obligations, become much more proactive about how they retain and manage data, implement appropriate technology that can archive data and allow legal holds to be implemented easily, and take the other steps necessary to minimize the risks of non-compliance with e-discovery obligations.

Increased litigation and regulation coupled with expanding use cases for eDiscovery software will continue to drive moderate growth in the worldwide eDiscovery market. The data solution market, however, is maturing rapidly as buyers search for automation to solve well-defined problems. To meet maturing needs, eDiscovery Solution and service providers are already creating robust strategies to use existing search and analytics competencies to compete in the white hot content analytics and cognitive solution markets.

In 2017, the global eDiscovery market size was 14500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2018-2025.

Symantec Corporation

IBM

Xerox Legal Business Services

Exterro

EMC

Epiq Systems

HPE

Relativity (Kcura)

Accessdata

FTI Technology

Deloitte

Advanced Discovery

DTI

Consilio

Kroll Ontrack

Zylab

Guidance Software

Integreon

KPMG

FRONTEO

Recommind

Veritas

Navigant

PwC

Ricoh

UnitedLex

LDiscovery

Lighthouse eDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

iCONECT Development

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

ECA

Processing

Review

Forensic Data Collection

Legal Hold Management

Other

Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

To study and forecast the market size of eDiscovery in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eDiscovery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

eDiscovery Manufacturers

eDiscovery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

eDiscovery Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the eDiscovery market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Global Ediscovery market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Global Ediscovery market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Global Ediscovery market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Global Ediscovery market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Global Ediscovery market establish their foothold in the current Global Ediscovery market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Global Ediscovery market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Global Ediscovery market solidify their position in the Global Ediscovery market?

