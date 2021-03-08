Global Eye Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of eye care are in decline, down by 7% in 2020, compared to positive growth of 7% in the previous year. While the underlying drivers for eye care are still present, demand fell in the short term as a result of the pandemic, partly due to the absence of cross border trade from mainland Chinese tourists, and partly due to a decrease in internal demand.

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents :

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Eye care sales fall back as consumers eschew their contact lenses

Eye care faces competition from growing range of supplements

Rhoto retains leadership through ongoing innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy growth set to resume from 2021

Preventatives expected to pose an increasing challenge

Increasing potential for eye care products targeted at young children

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

