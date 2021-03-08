All news

Global FEMSA Comercio SA de CV in Retailing (Mexico) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

FEMSA Comercio plans to continue opening new outlets under its OXXO convenience stores banner. In order to increase its profits, the company is focusing on improving its consumer segmentation capabilities. FEMSA Comercio’s future plans include continuing to strengthen its health and beauty division, as well as its petrol stations division. FEMSA Comercio is looking forward to developing its operations not only in Mexico, but also across Latin America and in the US, where it already has a presenc…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

FEMSA COMERCIO SA DE CV IN RETAILING (MEXICO)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 1 FEMSA Comercio SA de CV: Private Label Portfolio

….CONTINUED

