Global Financial Cards and Payments in Brazil Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil resulted in the temporary suspension of the operations of several businesses considered non-essential, in particular services and much of the retail industry. The strictest quarantine was implemented in the second quarter of 2020, with April being the most critical month. In view of the uncertain environment and the deterioration in income levels, the performance of consumer payments in Brazil was negatively impacted. Card payments, especially with credit cards an…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Brazil report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Financial Cards and Payments in Brazil
Euromonitor International
November 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Emergency aid prevented the performance of consumer payments from decreasing more strongly
Instant payment system launched by Central Bank in November
Digital wallets become increasingly relevant within consumer payments in Brazil
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

