Global Financial Cards and Payments in Norway Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic had a fairly limited impact on Norway’s financial cards and payments industry over the course of 2020. The main reason for this is that Norway’s official response to the pandemic was relatively moderate in comparison with what was seen in most other European countries. For instance, the lockdown period that subsisted in the country between March and May was nowhere near as strict as might have been expected, with consumers still able to visit store-based retailers to purcha…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Norway report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Financial Cards and Payments in Norway
Euromonitor International
November 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Technical glitches in government redundancy scheme reduce trust in digital payments
The trial of facial recognition for payment systems promises much but delivers little
Popularity of the Vipps app points to the way forward as e-wallets slowly take over
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

…continued

