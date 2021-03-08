All news

Global Financial Cards and Payments in Russia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Overall consumer expenditure in Russia has been negatively impacted by the widespread decline in demand for services, tourism and foodservice throughout the country and consequent impact on GDP. Consumer payments were already shifting away from cash before the COVID-19 outbreak, in line with ongoing modernisation and government programmes such as the MIR national social payment system. However, one of the major consequences of the pandemic has been an acceleration of this migration from cash to…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators),

number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic
Debit cards boosted by contactless technology and biometrics developments
Competitive environment revolutionised by MIR payment system
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

