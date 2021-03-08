Global Financial Cards and Payments in Russia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Overall consumer expenditure in Russia has been negatively impacted by the widespread decline in demand for services, tourism and foodservice throughout the country and consequent impact on GDP. Consumer payments were already shifting away from cash before the COVID-19 outbreak, in line with ongoing modernisation and government programmes such as the MIR national social payment system. However, one of the major consequences of the pandemic has been an acceleration of this migration from cash to…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052177-financial-cards-and-payments-in-russia
Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators),
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-osteotomy-devices-professional-survey-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-01
number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-commercial-chicken-feed-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-foam-glass-granulate-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-granular-urea-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic
Debit cards boosted by contactless technology and biometrics developments
Competitive environment revolutionised by MIR payment system
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/