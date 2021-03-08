All news

Global Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

The main impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dutch financial cards and payments industry during 2020 was a major shift away from the use of cash as a payment method. Although the Netherlands was already moving away from the use of cash prior to the onset of the COVID-19 situation, an acceleration of the shift away from cash and towards the use of financial payment cards and electronic D/ACH payment systems was seen during the second and third quarters of the year. This is linked mainly to soc…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264596-financial-cards-and-payments-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Netherlands report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-asphalt-pavers-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biomass-power-generation-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-contract-research-organizations-cros-services-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electronic-circuit-breaker-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
The COVID-19 situation accelerates the decline in the use of cash
Increasing interest in electronic payment methods further undermines card payments
Fiscal stimulus and repayment holidays support struggling Dutch consumers
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Embedded Motion Sensor Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2030

atul

The Embedded Motion Sensor market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Embedded Motion Sensor Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Embedded […]
All news

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2020 – 2030

atul

Market Overview of Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets Market The Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, […]
All news

Laboratory Disposable Glove Market 2020, Global Statistics, Facts and Figures, Investment Trends, Analysis Of Major Manufacturer Trends and Forecast By 2027

alex

Laboratory Disposable Glove Market Report 2021: To Know the impact of COVID-19 on the global market, Request For Free Sample The Laboratory Disposable Glove Market Report is a systematic survey of the global Laboratory Disposable Glove market that depicts shows the current state of the business at the observatory. The Supply and demand, revenue estimates, […]