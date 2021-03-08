All news

Global Financial Cards and Payments in the United Arab Emirates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Banks and other financial institutions in the United Arab Emirates have been impacted by the strict measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. The Central Bank of the UAE directed banks to replenish ATMs with new banknotes and to ensure sufficient cash availability during the salary payment cycle. Additional preventive measures were also implemented, such as sanitising all ATMs on a regular basis and providing disposable latex gloves to all customers using the ATMs in order to pr…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Financial Cards and Payments in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
November 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Contrasting forces at work on financial cards in 2020
Significant developments in digital arena
Leaders continue to develop digital offer
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

…continued

