Global Financial Cards and Payments Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The change in credit conditions in the current situation has generated three distinct new trends in the financial cards and payment market: a drop in demand; a loosing of lending criteria; and a greater perception of risk by lenders.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369546-financial-cards-and-payments-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Colombia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sugar-free-yogurt-market-2019–global-industry-analysis-by-key-players-share-segmentation-consumption-growth-trends-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-01-29

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-fiber-uhmwpe-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mozzarella-cheese-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-salad-dressings-and-mayonnaise-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Financial Cards and Payments in Colombia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

COVID 19 inspires changes in consumer habits and openness to new types of payments

The COVID-19 pandemic encourages an increase in informal financial activity

Increase in banking penetration above expectations

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Contactless cards thrive as a cash alternative due to desire to limit physical contact

Launch of mobile transfer platforms supported by industry player ACH

2020 is a year of expansion into digital ecosystems for debit cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Preference for cash to persist despite emergence of convenient new technologies

Changes seen in the uses of debit cards during quarantine likely to endure

Commercial debit cards to remain a smaller category than personal debit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Credit cards seen as a convenient source of credit for households and SMEs

Co-branding remains an important strategy for capturing the attention of new clients

Increase in online transactions also increases attempts at online fraud

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Segmentation and data analytics set to emerge as key strategic tools for issuers

Innovations that emerged due to COVID-19 set to remain influential

CATEGORY DATA

Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 45 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 46 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 47 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 48 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 49 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 52 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 53 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 54 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 55 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 56 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 57 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 58 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 59 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 60 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 61 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 62 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 63 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 64 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 65 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 68 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 69 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 70 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 71 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 73 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 74 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105