Global Financial Cards and Payments Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Overall consumer expenditure in Russia has been negatively impacted by the widespread decline in demand for services, tourism and foodservice throughout the country and consequent impact on GDP. Consumer payments were already shifting away from cash before the COVID-19 outbreak, in line with ongoing modernisation and government programmes such as the MIR national social payment system. However, one of the major consequences of the pandemic has been an acceleration of this migration from cash to…
Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Migration towards cashless society further fuelled by concerns over pandemic
Debit cards boosted by contactless technology and biometrics developments
Competitive environment revolutionised by MIR payment system
What next for consumer payments?
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Ongoing adoption of debit cards accelerated by COVID-19 crisis
Usage fuelled by development of contactless and mobile solutions
Investment in innovation and extensive coverage key to success
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Shift away from cash to continue despite gradual return to normality
MIR implementation continues to revolutionise competitive environment
Leading brands respond to rapid development of mobile e-commerce
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 helps Russian consumers become more familiar with credit cards
Government legislation and support boosts attractiveness of credit cards
Extensive portfolios and loyalty programmes key to attracting consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Marketing key to raise awareness of benefits of credit cards among consumers
Credit card usage to be boosted by massive rise in e-commerce transactions
Brands targeting specific consumer groups via cobranded cards
