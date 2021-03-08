All news

Global Financial Cards and Payments Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After steady growth throughout the review period, total card transactions in Canada is expected to record its first volume and value declines on Euromonitor International’s records in 2020 as a direct result of the severe financial and economic impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. All financial cards are set to suffer falling values and charge cards and store cards faring particularly badly, with steep double-digit declines in spending anticipated over the year. Many non-essential bus…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Canada report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents :

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Financial institutions offer help to their clients to get through the pandemic
FinTech operators try to make life easier for their clients
Big Six lead whilst increasing their collaboration with FinTech players
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

….continued

