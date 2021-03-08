All news

Global Financial Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 has impacted financial cards in a variety of ways in 2020, primarily as a result of changing consumer shopping habits in response to the virus. The most direct impact has been on total transaction value. Although the government has not mandated any ban on retail, shopping in bricks and mortar outlets has become inconvenient for many consumers thanks to tightly observed social distancing measures. At the same time, consumer anxiety about the safety of shopping in terms of infection has f…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Shift towards cashless society strengthened by virus
Financial cards under threat from increased adoption of mobile payment apps
Recovery likely to be driven by strong banks
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

….continued

