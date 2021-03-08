All news

Global Foodstuffs (North Island) Ltd in Retailing (New Zealand) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Foodstuffs (North Island), the owner of PAK’nSAVE, New World, Four Square and Liquorland, is ramping up its store expansion, with an investment of NZD200 million in new stores and refurbishments over the next year. It will involve the construction of seven new stores, four in the North Island and three in the South Island, as well as the refurbishment of 11 of its existing stores. Furthermore, the retailer rolled-out a national grocery delivery and pick-up service in October 2016, following the…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

