Global Grocery Retailers in Serbia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

The owner of Lidl discounters registered a company in Serbia in 2010 and has been announcing its arrival to the country ever since. It seemed as though Serbian consumers would have a chance to purchase Lidl goods in 2016, but that was not the case and they will have to wait until 2017 to do so. The company remains very secretive in terms of sharing its plans or any information with the public, and its reasons for postponing the opening of its outlets are not very clear. Nevertheless, the delay,…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858935-grocery-retailers-in-serbia
Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Serbia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/low-alcohol-beer-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-01-20
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/location-intelligence-business-intelligence-market-global-industry-trends-2021-2021-business-overview-technologies-price-share-revenue-top-companies-and-more-2021-01-22
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electronic-prescription-software-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flight-management-systems-market-global-industry-analysis-and-opportunity-assessment-2021—2027-2021-01-29
Table of Contents
GROCERY RETAILERS IN SERBIA
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Traditional Vs Modern
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Univerexport Doo in Retailing (serbia)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Univerexport Doo: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Univerexport Doo: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Univerexport Doo: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Retailing Recovers in 2016
Lidl Delays for Another Year – Consumers and Retailers Still Await Its Arrival
Grocery Retailing Continues To Lose Share To Non-grocery Specialists in 2016
Market Concentration Remains at A Low Level in Serbian Retailing
Stronger Growth and Modernisation Expected Over the Forecast Period
Key Trends and Developments
Economic Outlook: Stronger Real GDP Growth Leads To A Healthier Performance in Retailing and A Lower Inflation Rate in 2015-2016
Market Concentration Accelerates
the Modernisation of Serbian Retailing Continues
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 4 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 15 Cash and Carry Value Sales: 2011-2015
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 17 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 18 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 19 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 20 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
….CONTINUED
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/