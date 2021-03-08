All news

Global Grupo Galactica CA in Retailing (Venezuela) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Grupo Galactica CA (Dorsay) is a department store and a domestic player which operates the well-established chain, Dorsay, in department stores. Dorsay targets middle-income consumers. The expected direction of the company is to remain concentrated in department stores. Nevertheless, the player will concentrate efforts in the short term on operating existing stores given the numerous problems in guaranteeing product availability. Is expected that new stores will not open during the medium term.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

