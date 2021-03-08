Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Romania Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary
Current retail value growth for OTC products was dampened in March 2020 before the lockdown restrictions were introduced, as consumers turned instead to OTC products, stockpiling medication for the months ahead. Despite the increasing popularity of herbal/traditional products in Romania, many consumers believe that OTC products are more effective than herbal/traditional products at fighting infections and offering protection against illness. With fears over the danger of COVID-19 rising in 2020,…
Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
