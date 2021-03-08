All news

Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Slovenia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Slovenia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

COVID-19 will have a significant negative effect on value sales growth in herbal/traditional products during 2020. The pandemic has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards efficacy and away from ‘naturalness,’ and this has undermined demand growth for herbal/traditional products, as some of them contain very little in the way of active ingredients and are widely regarded as placebo.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593729-herbal-traditional-products-in-slovenia

 

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/baseball-sneakers-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-30

 

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-citrine-necklace-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-military-electro-optical-infrared-systems-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intelligent-power-modules-ipm-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 turns some off herbal/traditional products

Herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies suffer the biggest decline, as many turn to non-traditional alternatives

Leader Farmedica doo positions itself as a herbal/traditional specialist

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More specialised products will push up prices

Boosted by COVID-19 lockdowns, e-commerce will continue to grow in importance

Importance of quality to consumers makes private label launches unlikely

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news Energy News

Key Players In The Gym Flooring Market: LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett, Forbo, Polyflor(James Halstead?, Bonie, Takiron, HANWHA, Liberty, Mohawk (including IVC), Horner, Robbins, Connor, Aacer Flooring, Mannington Flooring, Kentwood Floors And Others

Alex

The Gym Flooring market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions. Besides this, the market research report […]
All news

Operating Room (OR) Furniture Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Hill-Rom, France Bed, Linet Group, Paramount Bed, Pardo

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Operating Room (OR) Furniture Market. Global Operating Room (OR) Furniture Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size […]
All news News

Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size | Share, Trends, Growth | Industry Analysis Report, 2021-2027

contact

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the report. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and end-user applications This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product […]