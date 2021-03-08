Global Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Bags and luggage specialist retailers saw value sales remain flat in current terms in 2016, with this being a poorer performance than the gain of 1% achieved in both 2014 and 2016. This slowdown can be attributed to a fall in number of inbound tourists in 2016 following the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015 and Nice in July 2016. France remains one of the few countries in Europe where inbound tourists buy high-end luggage, particularly wealthy foreign visitors, many of which are prepar…

Euromonitor International's Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers, Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table Of Content:

LEISURE AND PERSONAL GOODS SPECIALIST RETAILERS IN FRANCE

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Channel Data

Table 1 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 8 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 9 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 11 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Decathlon SA in Retailing (france)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Decathlon SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Decathlon SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Decathlon SA: Competitive Position 2016

Galec – Centre Distributeur Edouard Leclerc in Retailing (france)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 4 Galec – Centre Distributeur Edouard Leclerc: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 5 Galec – Centre Distributeur Edouard Leclerc: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 6 Galec – Centre Distributeur Edouard Leclerc: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Retailing Continues To Record Positive Growth in 2016

the French Like Hybrid Concepts

Grocery Retailers Focus on Their Core Business, in Turn Helping Non-grocery Specialists

2016 Generally A Better Year for Local Players and Franchises Than Company-owned Chains

Further Modest Growth Predicted Due To Certain Ongoing Threats

Key Trends and Developments

Both the French Economy and Consumption Are Picking Up Slowly

2016 the Year of the Home

Ongoing Consolidation in Store-based and Online Activities

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 7 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 13 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2016

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 14 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 16 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

…..Continued

