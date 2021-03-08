All news

Global LG Electronics Co Ltd in Retailing (Morocco) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

The strategy of LG Electronics in Morocco is to offer the latest technologies in electronics and appliance specialist retailers. Its brand is one of the main ones which launches the latest technology in televisions and other electronic gadgets in Morocco; hence attracting a large number of consumers. LG Electronics also offers very aggressive discounts in Morocco, especially in large retail stores.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International

Table of Contents

LG ELECTRONICS CO LTD IN RETAILING (MOROCCO)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

