All news

Global Marjane Holding SA in Retailing (Morocco) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Marjane Holding SA in Retailing (Morocco) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Marjane Holding focuses its business on opening hypermarkets and supermarkets, and more recently discounters. The company operates a large number of grocery retail stores, under the fascias Marjane, ACIMA, Xpress Market and Epicerie.ma. The company aims to continue diversifying its investment portfolio by launching supermarkets in large cities, whilst it is launching its hypermarkets in cities which are showing very important growth, such as Oujda and Benimellal. The company also operates an onl…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858847-marjane-holding-sa-in-retailing-morocco

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/satellite-tv-receiver-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/specialty-supplements-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/software-testing-and-qa-services-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/india-affordable-housing-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Table of Contents

MARJANE HOLDING SA IN RETAILING (MOROCCO)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Marjane Holding SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

COVID-19 Update: Global Car Stereo Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Edifier, KENWOOD, Alpine, Blaupunkt, Dynaudio, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Overview of the worldwide Car Stereo market: There is coverage of Car Stereo market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Car Stereo Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, […]
All news

Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Johnson Controls, ENEXIO MANAGEMENT, EVAPCO, SPX

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Hybrid Cooling Towers Market. Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news News

Online Movie Tickets Market In-Depth Analysis including key players Cineplex Entertainment, Bigtree, Cinemark Theatres, VOX Cinemas, Alibaba Group, INOX Leisure

jenish

A New Research Published by GMA on the Global Online Movie Tickets Market (COVID 19 Version) in various regions to produce more than 200+ page reports. This study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the Global Online Movie […]