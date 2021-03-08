All news

Global Mediamarket SpA in Retailing (Italy) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Mediamarket is increasingly focusing on customer service and the in-store shopping experience as well as integration between its offline and online operations. At its outlet in Curno, where the company is headquartered, new technologies have been fully incorporated into the in-store shopping experience. The store also offers pick and collect and click and drive services.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

MEDIAMARKET SPA IN RETAILING (ITALY)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Mediamarket SpA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Mediamarket SpA: Competitive Position 2016

….CONTINUED

