Global Mitre 10 New Zealand in Retailing (New Zealand) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Mitre 10 New Zealand is expected to focus on expanding its larger format Mitre 10 Mega stores to cater for customer demand and the general popularity of the format of mega stores over the forecast period. To leverage the growing DIY trend in home improvement and gardening, Mitre 10 New Zealand is expected to push a greater amount of video content via its own DIY on-demand streaming channel.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

MITRE 10 NEW ZEALAND IN RETAILING (NEW ZEALAND)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Mitre 10 New Zealand: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Mitre 10 New Zealand: Private Label Portfolio

….CONTINUED

