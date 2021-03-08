All news

Global New San SA in Consumer Appliances (Argentina) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

The company aims to consolidate its leading position based on increasing manufacturing capacity and distribution, and increasing campaigns and marketing efforts for each brand owned by the company. New San intends to start developing products with greater technology such as smartphones, tablets and more categories within computers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

