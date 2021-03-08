Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of smoking cessation aids fell back sharply in 2020 as the impact of social lockdown set in. While in the long term, Hong Kong consumers are keen to quit smoking and are pursuing multiple different avenues for smoking cessation, the unusual context of 2020 halted this trend, with many deciding to wait until a less stressful period in order to stop smoking. Moreover the absence of social pressure removed some incentive to quit, as did working from home.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594272-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-corporate-secretarial-services-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anti-static-clean-gloves-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liquefied-petroleum-gas-lpg-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-luxury-bag-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to deep dip in NRT smoking cessation aids

Smokers keen to quit look to alternative methods

Johnson & Johnson Consumer maintains leadership position in NRT patches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Quick recovery in 2021 as smokers rush to quit, followed by a gradual slowing of the category

E-cigarettes expected to become more regulated

NRT patches dominate in share contributing towards overall category growth

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105