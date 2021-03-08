All news

Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Fresh and perishable products saw a harsh impact from COVID-19 in Portugal in 2020, whereas processed and shelf stable products fared better. With regards to fresh and perishable products, disruptions such as the closure of borders, travel limitations, changes in the operating model of foodservice establishments, and even changes in consumption patterns, led to a decline in sales. This resulted in a surplus of fresh products such as milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables, the stock of which farmers ha…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Packaged Food in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Long slow recovery expected for foodservice channels, with up to 50% decline in sector’s total GVA

Technological innovation from Uber Eats creates new “restaurant operating system”

Manufacturers switch from on-trade to off-trade channels to maintain sales of essential shelf stable products

Consumer Foodservice

International cuisine set to be a growing trend in Portugal

Ready meals sees a boost, driven by players adapting their strategies to meet changing consumer demands

Price-to-quality ratio becomes even more important for price-sensitive consumers

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

